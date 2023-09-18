PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday, Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day. Bay County’s supervisor of elections is encouraging you to become a registered voter.

Supervisor Mark Andersen’s office will set up 10 registration sites across the county, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can change party affiliations or update your information if that’s changed, you can request a mail-in ballot, and you can ask questions and pick up voter information brochures.

“We’re hoping that people will take this opportunity now to get ready, get the registration updated just so that they’re ready for 2024,” said Deputy Supervisor of Elections Nina Ward.

If you can’t get by any of them tomorrow, you can stop by the supervisor’s office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The next scheduled election is Florida’s presidential preference primary in March.

Full location list for voter registration:

1.) Tractor Supply Co., 6922 FL Hwy 77, Southport

2) Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 2310 FL Hwy 77 Suite 350, Lynn Haven

3.) Express Pharmacy, 3104 W. 23rd St, Panama City

4.) Ace Home & Garden of Panama City, 3911 15th St, Panama City

5.) Innovations Financial Credit Union,1038 Harrison Ave, Panama City

6.) Innovations Financial Credit Union, 910 Thomas Dr, PCB

7.) Panama City Beach Library, 12500 Hutchinson Blvd, PCB

8.) Mid-South Lumber, 12904 US-231, Youngstown

9.) Tractor Supply Co., 6450 FL Hwy 22, Panama City

10.) Ace Hardware, 38004 US-98, Mexico Beach