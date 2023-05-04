PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael less than six months away, VITAS Healthcare is hosting a community support tour.

The organization will be making donations to six local nonprofits, all of whom played a critical role in helping residents in the wake of the storm.

VITAS kicked off the event Thursday with a $49,000 donation to Rebuild Bay County.

VITAS Healthcare’s General Manager Jennifer Phillips said this money will specifically go towards helping the elderly.

“The money will be used to help thousands of patients,” Phillips said. “With a focus on things like grab bars, assistive devices, things that will keep them safe in their homes as the community continues to rebuild from the hurricane.”

Phillips said VITAS’ community support tour will continue next Monday, May 8, with a check being presented to the Salvation Army.