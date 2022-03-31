PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Just 18-days before the federal income tax filing deadline.

If you still need help filling out the tax forms, the United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is standing by.

Gina Littleton, the Interim President of the United Way of Northwest Florida, said they have professionals with access to all the information they need to help.

“Every year we do a program called VITA, it is our voluntary income assistance program, and we help people with low to moderate-income do their taxes for free,” Littleton said.

There are VITA locations at the Glenwood Community Center in Panama City, in Port St. Joe, and in Wewahitchka.

Their goal is to assist you in filing your taxes and make sure you are getting the most money back possible.

“If you are doing it at home with a software system or something there may be dollars that you are leaving on the table that we can help you find,” Littleton said.

When you arrive at VITA you will be asked to fill out a form. Some important things you need to remember to bring are a photo ID, social security card, proof of income, and bank information.

“You bring all the stuff that you need and you can feel confident that you are with someone who understands the tax system and that is exactly why we are there to take that burden away from you,” Littleton said.

So far this season, VITA has helped more than 1400 people file taxes at the Panama City location.

They are open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Panama City locations, but you must make an appointment if you plan to go to the Port St Joe or Wewa centers.

Thursday, April 14 will be their last day open this season.