PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The victim in Saturday afternoon’s fatal car accident in Panama City at the intersection of U.S. 231 and 23rd Street was identified Monday.

The Panama City Police Department said Starla Strickland Moore, 51, of Oxford, Ala. was a passenger in an SUV with driver Robert Scott Luna, 51, of Panama City.

The SUV reportedly ran into another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light, according to PCPD.

Moore and Luna were taken to a local hospital, where police said Moore was pronounced dead. Luna suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the accident is still under investigation.