PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday evening, investigators identified the victim involved in the crash on 15th Street and Palo Alto Avenue Thursday.

The driver of the motorcycle was 64-year-old, James Bruce Talley, of Bay County. Talley later died due to injuries at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay Hospital, police wrote.

The investigation into this case is still ongoing. If anyone has any information call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or report anonymously on www.panamacitypolice.gov