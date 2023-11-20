PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Panama City partnered with the Bay County Vet Center to give away Thanksgiving meals to veterans.

The organizations have been doing the giveaway for 20 years, ensuring vets are taken care of during the holidays.

Counselors working with vets identify those who are low-income or disabled and need assistance. They determine how much food is needed for each family and pack a box full of Thanksgiving favorites. Volunteers say as inflation increases, so does the need for support. They’re giving away 68 Thanksgiving meals this year, 16 more than last.

“They served our country and they’ve worked really hard,” said VFW Auxiliary President Judi Ross. “They signed the ultimate contract to give their life for this country. If we can make one day, one day better for them, then that’s what we’re here for.”

Money from the Veterans of Foreign Wars treasury was used to purchase the food. Some donations were made as well.