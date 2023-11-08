PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City is honoring veterans this week with a special display at the city.

City officials collaborated with Tyndall Air Force Base and local antiques dealer, Main Street Antiques, to create the military exhibit in the lobby of city hall.

The exhibit represents all branches of the U.S. military with a focus on World War II.

It includes informative banners, model planes, and historic artifacts like a World War II fighter pilot’s jacket.

“I’m hoping I’m doing a great job of saying that story of what happened in the past and how it can be applied in the future for the greatest fighting force in the world,” said 325th Fighter Wing Historian Peter Coffman.

This is Coffman’s second year assembling the exhibit.

He says he’s looking forward to coming back next year.

Visitors can go see the exhibit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 through Nov. 9.

City hall will be closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day.