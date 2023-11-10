PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Prepare for an exciting weekend of events ahead, to honor our courageous veterans. These events are all family-friendly, so come out and join the fun.

The Bay County Veterans Day Parade will be held Saturday at 8:30 a.m. It will begin at Frankford Avenue and 12th Street. The parade will then travel south to 11th Street, and then east on 11th Street to the Bay County Government Center, 840 West 11th St.

In Callaway, the Salute to Veterans event is planned from 1 pm to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Callaway Recreational Complex, 500 Callaway Parkway. The event will include performances from the Bay Wind Community Band, as well as a presentation of colors ceremony by Rutherford High School’s Junior ROTC.

The Panama City Beach Veterans Day Parade event is happening on Saturday at Pier Park set to start at 3 pm. There will also be exclusive giveaways

Veterans Day Freedom Celebration is celebrating its 50th annual on Saturday from 9 am-12 pm. Veterans and their families will have the opportunity to experience a free Dolphin encounter cruise at Captin Anderson’s.

The City of DeFuniak Springs will host The 18th Annual Veterans Day Parade at the Chautauqua Building from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, November 11. There will also be live music.

Emerald Coast Science Center is hosting a Military Appreciation Day on Saturday from 10 am – 3 pm, where all active military families receive free admission to the museum.

The City of Freeport and the Town’s Planter Society will host their annual Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, November 10, at 2 p.m. at the Freeport Veterans Memorial at Casey Park.

AMVETS Post #29 will host its 6th Annual BBQ Cook-off at Immanuel Anglican Church on Saturday, November 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To participate, attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items such as canned goods, dry goods, and diapers.

HarborWalk Village will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on the Main Stage from 4-5 p.m. on Saturday, November 11. The ceremony will include a performance by Reid with Autism Sings, a presentation of colors, distinguished speakers, and a veteran-owned vendor market.