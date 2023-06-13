PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Michael and the COVID pandemic forced Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital to shut down its Veteran Support unit, but this week, it returned.

“We already have a list of three patients that we’re going to start with, we’ll start small and work our way up with that but it will hold eight right now and it’s expandable to 12,” Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital CEO Tim Bedford said.

Our military veterans face mental health issues that most average Americans can’t begin to understand. Providing medical treatments is important to their well-being.

“We have to be able to offer a hospital-level service for those patients and not just in and out, not just three days and, you know, they’re stabilized, but they’re not treated,” Medical Director Charles Bongiorno said. “We really want to shift the model a little bit more towards treatments and really get these guys and gals stabilized.”

Several resources will be available.

“Offer involves individual therapy, psychotherapy for PTSD, which is called EMDR, eye movement desensitization, and reprocessing therapy and so that’s a way of dealing with traumas in a safe space. And we also offer medication management and group therapy,” Bongiorno said.

Long-term residential stays should not cost veterans anything.

“The financials are going to be paid for by TRICARE and so we offer services and build TRICARE and so the military members that that are post service are veterans are coming in with that insurance and they’ll be able to utilize that insurance to cover the cost of their treatment,” Bongiorno said.

The new unit will officially open on Wednesday. The hospital built a brand new nurses’ station for the Veterans unit.

