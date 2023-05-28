PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A vehicle was engulfed in flames after a Sunday morning car crash.

According to the video submitted by a viewer, two vehicles crashed into one another around 4:30 a.m. near 18th Street and Drummond Avenue, leaving the other vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

News 13 reached out to Panama City Police and officials state that they do not have any information about the cause of the crash at this time, but it is not major.

More details are planned to be released on Tuesday, officials state.