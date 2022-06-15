PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Panama City firefighters had a busy Wednesday morning when they were called to a small home fully engulfed in flames.

It happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 600 block of E. 8th Street.

According to the Panama City Fire Department, the home was vacant but there were reports of vagrants that frequented the area.

Nobody was injured.

Firefighters said they were unable to determine the cause of the fire due to the extensive damage throughout the home. A nearby structure was also damaged.