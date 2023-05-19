PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews partnered with the Red Cross Thursday in an effort to encourage folks to come out and donate.

Donors enjoyed live renditions of classics such as Eddie Rabbit’s “Drive My Life Away” and the Drifters’ “Under the Boardwalk”.

Red Cross officials said more than 75 people will benefit from Thursday’s donations.

The Secretary of the Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews and blood donor Mary Jo Howard said the group’s goal is to give back to the community in whatever way possible.

“We chose to come to the Blood Drive as a community service for the donors as well as the staff that is collecting the blood,” Howard said. “We feel that blood donation is very important in helping to save lives.”

Click to find out more about the Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews and how you can sign up to donate blood with the Red Cross.