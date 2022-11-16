PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — You may have seen them strumming around town or in a parade.

The Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews has been around quite a while, but this group is more than just a bunch of people playing music and having fun.

The orchestra accepts donations from their audiences, then gives that money to worthy causes.

Lynn Haven Elementary, Genesis Community School, and Gulf Coast State College have all received grants.

The orchestra has also given money to the Bay County Public Library to buy ukuleles available to check out. They’re also funding a beginner ukulele class at the library on the first Saturday of every month.

We spoke with the president of the Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews, Marsha Mungoven about the grants.

“Any kind of stuff that people need in their classrooms, mainly we donate to the schools, but we have reached out to the community as far as music and arts,” Mungoven said. “Anything to do with the music in the community.”

If you or someone you know would like to apply for this grant you can download it here. Once you’ve completed the form you can email it to Ukulele Orchestra of St. Andrews here. Visit their website if you’d like more information on the orchestra.