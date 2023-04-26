PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — U.S. Coast Guard officials gave more details about Tuesday’s rescue of two Gulf County men Wednesday.

Michael Redman and Jimmy Mallory set out in their 59-foot shrimp boat Monday.

Later that day, the Coast Guard received a distress call, the boat was in trouble.

“I think they were just on a quick voyage, checking their vessel out, and they started taking on water and had some engine issues,” Master Chief Petty Officer Justin Irwin said. “And that was the last report that we found until we found them actually in the life raft. And so we don’t have any additional details on exactly what happened to the vessel.”

The last known location was somewhere south of Cape San Blas in Gulf County.

The Coast Guard and the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission launched a search for the boat and the two men on board.

“We had multiple fixed-wing aircraft through the Coast Guard,” Irwin said. “We had a helicopter through the Coast Guard, and other government agencies that helped out tremendously. We have the Coast Guard Cutter, Dolphin, which was the cutter that actually found the actual life raft. And in Station Panama City, we actually had two vessels out doing multiple searches of the well.”

The search continued through Monday night and into Tuesday. A little after 3:00 Tuesday afternoon, a Coast Guard aircraft out of Tampa located Mallory and Redman on the raft. The Coast Guard Cutter ‘Dolphin’ out of Mobile, rescued the pair.

At this point, they have been missing for almost 36 hours.

“They were in fairly good health. One had some minor injuries that we treated, and they were released to their family and in excellent condition.” Irwin said.

As for the shrimp boat, it apparently sank. Chief Irwin recommends all boaters communicate their travel plans.

“So if something like this happens, then the Coast Guard or other government agencies we have, somewhat of an idea where to locate you if you’re in distress,” Irwin said.

After both men were checked out medically, U.S. Coast Guard officials said the pair headed back to the port for debriefing.