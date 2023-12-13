PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Christmas came early this year for Tyndall Federal Credit Union members.

As part of the bank ‘Give Back’ program members woke up to as much as $780 extra dollars in their account.

There were six different ways members could earn the bonus, from direct deposit to electronic bill pay to simply having a Tyndall debit or credit card.

Vice President of Marketing for Tyndall Credit Union Jason Newman says the annual event is the bank’s way of making a meaningful difference in the lives of members.

“We give back right before Christmas time. Right. It’s to put Christmas under the trees so they can add smiles to their children’s face or their family’s faces,” Newman said. “The second top reason that our members use that, it’s to put dinner on the table, whether it’s at holiday dinner or actually groceries, to fill out their cabinets. And then lastly, the reason people use it is to pay bills.”

In the past 5 years since Hurricane Michael, Tyndall has given back over $62 million to members.