PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Tuesday morning, a vehicle crash on State Road 73 near Lancer Road in Jackson County led to two critical injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A sports car was traveling south on State 73 and attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone, troopers wrote in a news release. A pickup truck was traveling north and the sports car collided with the front of the pickup truck.

The driver of the sports car was a 56-year-old man from Marianna. The driver of the pickup truck was a 44-year-old man from Sneads. Both drivers suffered critical injuries, troopers wrote.

The crash remains under investigation.