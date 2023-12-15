PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Friday night, two people were transported to the hospital after a two-car collision on Highway 77.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 77 and County Road 2321 shortly after 7 pm.

The vehicle crash caused serious but non-life-threatening injuries, FHP wrote.

The sedan driven by a 17-year-old, violated the right of way by attempting to turn left in front of the path of the oncoming car of a 64-year-old driver, according to officials.

Both occupants were transported to Bay Medical.

The accident remains under investigation.