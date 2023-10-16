PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two students are facing charges after a disturbance Monday morning at Bay High School.

Authorities say it began with an outburst in a classroom.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials say a male student became verbally disruptive in a class Monday morning at Bay High School.

The teacher called the school resource deputy to try and calm the student. The attempt reportedly failed, so the deputy escorted the student to the office.

“Once he got to the office, he continued his behavior, being disrespectful and using all kinds of profanity to the point the other kids were coming out that he was arrested by the officer for his behavior and his actions,” said Bay County Sheriff’s Office Captain Myron Guilford.

Somehow the handcuffed student used Siri on his cell phone to Facetime his sister, who is also a Bay highs student.

The deputy grabbed the phone but it was too late. The sister showed up in the office and allegedly escalated the situation.

“Grabbing the officer’s ribs, getting in the officer’s face, you know, pushing the officer to whatever extent it was that until the point that she got arrested,” Guilford said.

While that was happening, the male student tried to run away.

“During that time while he was in handcuffs, he decided he would run out the door and say a few choice words to the officer. But he was later apprehended,” Guilford said.

The boy remains unnamed.

He and his sister, 17-year-old sister Rantaisha Pitman, are both facing misdemeanors charges of disruption of school function and resisting arrest without violence.

Pitman is also charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony.

The Bay County Sheriff’s office says they’ve already made the same exact number of arrests as they did in the entirety of the 2022-2023 school year. There have been 63 misdemeanor arrests and 18 felony arrests.

“We got to bring the respect and the discipline back in the home so we can have the discipline at the school. It’s not up to the schools to discipline the kids,” Guilford said.

Bay High and Bay District School Officials declined to comment on the incident.