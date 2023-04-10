PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jury selection was held Monday for a Bay County woman accused of leaving her baby in a hot car in September 2020 while she was inside doing drugs.

32-year-old Megan Dauphin was allegedly high on meth while her seven-week-old McKinlee Grace Garner was inside a hot car in her driveway.

An incident report from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s stated that her boyfriend’s daughter came into the room and asked Dauphin about her baby.

However, by the time Dauphin ran to the car, it was too late. McKinlee Grance had been inside the car for nearly four hours.

Dauphin is being prosecuted for manslaughter. Her trial begins Tuesday morning at 8:30.