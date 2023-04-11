PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday morning was the first day of a Bay County woman’s manslaughter trial.

32-year-old Megan Dauphin is accused of leaving her baby in a hot car, resulting in the infant’s death.

Prosecutor Peter Overstreet said Dauphin left her baby in the car for hours, leading up to the child’s death on September 2, 2020.

Overstreet said on that day Dauphin took McKinlee Grace Garner to the store with her as she bought cigarettes. However, Overstreet said when Dauphin returned home to Canal Avenue, she forgot to take the infant out of the car.

He said hours went by until Dauphin’s stepdaughter walked into the bedroom. The teen testified Tuesday she found Dauphin pleasing herself.

She said when she asked Dauphin where McKinlee Grace was, Dauphin said she was in the living room. When the teen said the infant wasn’t there, Dauphin quickly remembered her baby was still in the truck and sprinted to the vehicle.

“Megan Dauphin ran outside it was too late,” Overstreet said. “For four hours. The seven-week-old child was left in the backseat of that car.”

As soon as Dauphin pulled her daughter out of the car, her stepdaughter said she called 911.

Overstreet stated investigators found meth and marijuana paraphernalia in the home, but defense attorneys said there is no evidence Dauphin was under the influence of drugs. Prosecutors urged jurors to find Daughin guilty of manslaughter.

“You will be satisfied beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt that Megan Dauphin is guilty of manslaughter of her child,” Overstreet said.

Defense attorneys did not present opening statements Tuesday. They plan to present their openings once the state rests.

The state will continue witness testimony Wednesday. 15 people are expected to testify for the prosecution.

A verdict is expected by Friday.