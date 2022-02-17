PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) – A traveling wax museum is making a stop in Panama City to celebrate Black History Month.

The Great Blacks in Wax museum is originally housed in Baltimore. It highlights living and dead African American people who helped in the fight for freedom.

Joanne Martin started the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum with her husband to inspire the next generation and educate them about why they fought for what they did.

Poison Control officials warn about acetaminophen overdose

“Our mission is to reveal the little-known, often neglected facts of African American history,” Martin said. “To use great leaders as role models and motivate youth to achieve.”

This year’s exhibit features five different people like Florida native Mary McLeod Bethune, Dorothy Height, Julian Bond, Kweisi Mfume, and the country’s first African American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Thursday, Martin presented the figures to Panama City students.

She said each of these wax figures takes about 5 to 7 months to make. Every year they pick which people to create based on a new theme.

“Our theme this year is the political race and so we are looking at wax figures that help advance that theme,” Martin said.

Panama City’s Community Development Director Michael Johnson said they are very excited to house the exhibit at city hall.

Bay Co. Parks and Rec is calling on all residents

He said Panama City has a very strong African American community and he hopes this encourages kids to want to become involved.

“We have to have someone to pass the baton too,” Johnson said. “So the younger crowd we are wanting them to become more involved and to become interested in what is going on.”

The wax museum will be at city hall through Saturday.

Friday they will also be hosting a free Heritage Program that will feature speeches from local accomplished African Americans. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.