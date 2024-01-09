PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The same tornado that hit the Thomas Drive area continued moving northeast into Panama City.

It damaged several homes on 20th Street just across the street from Hentz Park.

A couple was inside their home when the tornado took off the roof.

Fortunately, they were not hurt. It also damaged the home next door.

A tornado hit the same neighborhood in March 2022, damaging several homes.

There were downed trees, metal roof sections, toppled storage buildings, and other debris scattered all over the area on Tuesday. It stretched from West Highway 98 to West 23rd Street.

And from Highway 390 into the Kings Point subdivision.