PANAMA CITY, FL. (WMBB) — Prison is supposed to be a place for rehabilitation as well as punishment and having a furry friend by your side always makes things easier.

Last December, the Northwest Florida Reception Center in Greenhead partnered with Bay County Animal Control to start the Top Dog Program. When Bay County Animal Control has dogs that don’t get adopted, their fate is usually euthanasia. The Top Dog Program gives them a second chance. The 10-week program pairs dogs with inmates, each learning how to communicate with the other. Assistant Warden of Programs Michelle Witalec says they are always together.

“The dogs live in the dorm with the inmates, so they’re with them 24/7,” said Witalec.

Most of the participating inmates a serving short sentences. Witalec gives more details about what every day looks like.

“They do exercises with them during the day. They have certain hours where they do basic obedience commands, where they have a basic understanding of the dogs, like the psychology of the dog, and socialization of the dog. So there’s a schedule set up for what the dog is required to do with the trainer every week,” said Witalec.

Inmates serving longer sentences participate as lead dog trainers. “Being a lead trainer has helped him become a better man”, said Primary trainer Shawn Cannon.

“This program also has taught me that growth and development takes time. So patience and understanding is needed. And I’m able to serve. I’m able to serve these men who are learning central life skills, and I’m able to help these animals be calm and form these animals into fully adoptable pets,” said Cannon.

The first two Top Dog classes were made up of adult dogs. This time, Bay County Animal Control sent older puppies that have had difficulties getting adopted. Once they graduate, Bay County Animal Control Division manager Kathy Beatson says, they will be well-trained and much easier to place in good homes.

“I know that any of these trained dogs, we can get out of our shelter in a minute, or if for any reason we didn’t adopt them we would have a rescue pull them,” said Beatson.

There are 7 dogs, and they will graduate on October 27th, but you can begin the adoption process now. To contact Bay County Animal Control click here.