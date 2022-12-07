Is taco eating your dream job? There’s a big payday coming for the first Director of Taco Relations (Getty Images)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new Tex-Mex restaurant opened on Monday in Panama City.

Tijuana Flats is now located at 226 West 23rd Street. The chain restaurant is known for its unique Tex-Mex cuisine.

The first Tijuana Flats was opened in Winter Park, Florida back in 1995. Since then, it has expanded to four states with over 140 locations.

While many restaurants similar to Tijuana Flats exist, founder Brian Wheeler took his to the next level with a line of hot sauces, ranging from sweet to extreme levels of heat, according to the restaurant’s website.

Some favorite entrees include Cheesy Steak Flautas, Garlic Lime Shrimp Bowl, and the Bangin Chicken Burrito.

