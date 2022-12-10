PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new Tex-Mex restaurant opened this past week in Panama City and it has been full of customers every single day.

Tijuana Flats opened its doors on December 5 and are already doing its part in giving back to the community.

Last Sunday, they held a private event and 100% percent of proceeds went to the Anchorage Children’s Home and the Boys and Girls Club of Bay County.

On Saturday, 20% of the proceeds were split between the two organizations.

General Manager Jay Strickland said helping local organizations is important to Tijuana Flats.

“It was very important with us after Hurricane Michael and beginning to rebuild a lot of our local businesses here and we partnered with those in our community because I know after Michael, a lot of times the contributions went down to a lot of our local organizations so it was just really important for us to take and get back when we built here,” Strickland said.

Strickland said he expects to give back thousands of dollars to each organization.