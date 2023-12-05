PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A first for the city of Panama City. A whole building has been gutted to make it easier for folks to get from Harrison Ave to Grace Ave.

This opening is between the House of Henry and the Point Break Arcade.

The city renovated a vacant white building to make way for residents and visitors to have easier access to shops, restaurants, and parking lots.

Following the destruction of Hurricane Michael in 2018 Panama City has been rebuilding its downtown area to be more pedestrian-friendly.

The newest addition is a $40,000 throughway paid for by the CRA.

“We’re very thankful it’ll give our customers better access to our store and to all the things that Harrison Avenue has to offer,” store owner Lesli Todd said.

Construction of the walkway is now completed. All that needs to be done are the finishing touches.

“Not only to create this downtown breezeway but also to reactivate a building, a building that sat vacant and that wasn’t getting much love or investment,” CRA Director of Economic Development Grey Dodge said.

The project started last year when the city swapped land with Beach Drive PC Holdings LLC. With the trade, Beach Drive PC Holdings LLC got 4 parcels of land between Oak and Mulberry Avenue, while the city received the old Francies diner at 447 Harrison Avenue.

“We’ve got a beautiful trio of businesses with the white brick and the gooseneck lights. And so we tried to mimic some of that style over here as well to match some of the aesthetic that’s happening downtown,” Dodge said.

The walkway is available to use 24/7.

The first of two murals is almost finished.

“I grew up here and was excited to make something that feels a little bit vintage, but also feels in line with the updates and the modern buildings that are changing downtown,” artist Morgan Summers said.

Business owners are excited.

“I was probably one of the first people in the breezeway. I might have gotten in trouble if they saw me on any cameras, but I had to check it out and it looks really good and we’re very thankful,” Todd said.

Officials are expecting all the artwork to be completed by the end of January.

Right now there are two TVs, one on each wall. The city will show pictures and videos of other construction projects around the area.

They also hope to add public restrooms as well.