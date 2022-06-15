PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners are swapping four parcels of city-owned land between Oak and Mulberry Avenues, for one piece of property on Harrison Avenue.

The city is getting the old Francies storefront at 447 Harrison Avenue from Beach Drive PC Holdings, LLC.

In exchange, Beach Drive PC is getting an almost-vacant city block where the old Emergency Operations Center and Gulf Power offices were located.

The city plans to tear down the building on Harrison Avenue and create a public throughway between Harrison and Grace Avenue.

Planning consultants believe the 400 block of Harrison, from City Hall to the Martin Theater, is too long without any cut-throughs.

City commissioners, like Jenna Haligas, agreed it’s a good idea to break up the businesses and provide a space for pedestrian traffic.

“Those businesses like Jute and Palm and Wild Grace and all of that, Francies is directly across from them. It’s going to be a huge impact for them and it’s going to take away some of those barriers I think that we’ve had,” Haligas said. “You know some concerns we had with the streetscapes, how, you know, now it’s going to be parallel parking and some people were concerned about that. This is going to alleviate a lot of that issue.”

Haligas said they’ll start working on the old Francies building once they execute the contract on the land swap.

Demolition should happen within the next six months.