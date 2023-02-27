PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 77 is closed after a three-vehicle crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. according to Panama City police.

Police say a red SUV traveling northbound on 231 ran the red light and crashed into two vehicles traveling along Highway 77.

There are serious injuries to the drivers of the cars, as well as damage to a railway box.

Three people were transported to area hospitals.

Police say the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time, estimating between three to four hours.

Traffic is being re-routed around the intersection.

This is an open investigation and updates about the road closures can be found on the Panama City Police Department’s social media pages.