PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A boat capsized near the Panama City Marina Friday morning.

This was one of three vessels that overturned during rough waters in the Friday morning storm. The incident happened just south of the Panama City Marina boat ramp, near the Maritime Academy Charter School.

The boat had a homemade cabin built on the deck. It rolled over in the water. There were three people inside. A passing boater saw they were in trouble and stopped to help.

he said he broke out the front window and pulled all 3 people onto his vessel.

“It’s definitely an adrenaline rush. You kind of go into a different kind of mode you know, we got to get these people to safety, try to help them out as best we can, you know, because life is precious and we got to do anything we can to protect them,” Boater Matthew Gillis said. “So we tried to do all we could in order to help the people out there.”

Gillis said they took the people back to shore. The U.S. Coast Guard said all three are in good condition.

The boat is still in the water.