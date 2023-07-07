PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Star Avenue water main is being repaired Friday.

An outside contractor accidentally drilled into the water main at Star Avenue and Nadine Road yesterday, causing it to break.

The depth of the water main and soil conditions were too dangerous for city workers to begin the repair immediately. Materials to install a new water main were delivered early in the morning. Crews have been working on the water main since 7 a.m.

“We’ve only got about 100 feet left,” said Panama City Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes. “You see the work we’re doing behind us? We’re doing it in a trench format as opposed to boring through the ground, so it helps to do it that much quicker. Hopefully, in very short order, we’ll have the water running again. The boil notice order will remain in effect until we have safe test results back.”

The water main itself is expected to be finished on Friday afternoon, but it’s unknown when the water will be turned back on.