PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Salvation Army’s 40th Annual Empty Stocking Fundraiser is rolling along.

Here’s an update on our totals. We’ve collected $90,621.04.

This year’s goal is $200,000, so we’re a little less than halfway there. We need your help.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides Christmas for families in need. Anything left over goes to help some of the Salvation Army Annual Programs.

If you are interested in donating click here to drop off a check in the lobby of co-sponsor Bill Cramer Chevrolet on West 23rd Street. Look for a green little box to leave your donation.