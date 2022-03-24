PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Coca-Cola United’s bottling facility is back in Panama City but this time they are even bigger.

Company officials held a grand opening for the $10 million, 24,000 square foot facility Thursday.

The soft drink company has a long history in the panhandle. And they are continuing to invest, not just money, back into the community.

In Downtown Panama City, across from the Bay County Chamber of Commerce, you can find the first Coca-Cola facility in the area. Now, they are located in the St. Joe industrial park off of Forester Trail.

Local leaders and staff celebrated the Panama City Coca-Cola facility’s grand opening, with a toast to new beginnings.

“This investment not only represents our continued commitment to the state of Florida but also was inspired by the spirit and the determination of the Panama City team and the incredible community,” Coca-Cola United CEO and President John Sherman said.

Many local officials remember visiting the old Coke building when they were younger.

“Think nostalgically, how many businesses still exist that were downtown when I was a kid,” Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “A darn few.”

The new warehouse is worth $10 million. The Panama City sales center manager Paul Corbin said they even have room to expand for the future.

“When we built this place, it was with the thought to see 10 to 15 years down the road,” Corbin said. “So today if we are doing three million cases, this facility can handle five to six million cases without missing a beat.”

Corbin, like many of their associates, grew up in the Bay County community. He said as he drives into this new facility, it puts a smile on his face. It symbolizes all of the upgrades made through the years.

“We’ve added 13% in employment growth, and we service over 14,000 customers,” Corbin said.

Coca-Cola United staff also announced they will be working with Tom’s Hot Dogs this summer to revitalize the recently discovered Coca-Cola mural on the side of their building.