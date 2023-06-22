PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County resident is working to put on a full performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet.

For years, touring ballet troops traveled to Bay County to perform the traditional holiday performance.

However, none of them have been to Bay County since Hurricane Michael.

Tiffany Swan, the founder of the Panama City Ballet, is working to being it back

“Since Hurricane Michael, we’ve done what we needed to do,” Swan said. “We built back our homes. We brought our jobs back. Now it’s time to revitalize the arts in our community. We need to get the kids back into the arts. “

