PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Grand 16 – Pier Park Theater announced their special $5 promotion for everyone affected by the tornado in Panama City Beach.

Their mission is to help provide some relief and comfort to their neighbors during the process of rebuilding with $5 movie tickets, $5 large popcorn and $5 large drink. Visit The Grand Pier Park between January 13 – 28 to enjoy.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the tornado that hit Panama City Beach, and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this unfortunate event” Santikos Entertainment wrote.

