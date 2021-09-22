The Extreme Tour holds concert event to unify community members

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you were driving through downtown Panama City Wednesday this evening you might have heard some music, the sound of partying was ‘The Extreme Tour’ making a local stop.

The organization’s goal is to unify community members all around the world with concert and entertainment events. Panama City was the second to last stop of the East Coast leg of the tour.

The free event included performances from a number of musical artists, a skate competition, and prizes going to attendees.

Those with The Extreme Tour said their goal is now especially important with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting many.

“We try to find locations where there are maybe people that are down and out, people that are struggling, and just go throw them a party where we go to their space, where they’re comfortable being. They don’t have to come find us and it’s for the sake of love, community, unity. We feel like in times like these people just need it more now than ever,” explained Jerry Fee, The Extreme Tour east coast primary. “We’re trying to connect them together and let people in your community see maybe people that they don’t normally notice and just say look you might feel overlooked, you might feel like you’re not seen or valuable to people in your community, we would love to change that perspective.”

The Extreme Tour’s final stop for the East Coast leg will be in Columbus, Georgia, Thursday through Sunday.