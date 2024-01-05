PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A faith-based sober living program, expected to temporarily close its doors months ago, is actually expanding. The Evers House not only found a new location but is now renting a second home.

Back in July, the homeowner of their previous house sold the property. At the last minute, they found a new place to relocate.

“Nine days prior to us having to move we didn’t have a place to go,” The Evers House Founder Cathy McClellan said. “Jennifer and I just got on the phone and we just started calling everybody we knew. This wonderful company in town who knows me personally, who we know personally, we called and said, can we go look at this house? We looked at another house. I said, we’ll take it.”

The new house can accommodate up to 12 women, but McClellan is hoping to expand their services. The non-profit has rented a second house that’s being renovated and will be open to residents soon.

“We have the new house, plans to do some changes and some upgrades and all that. We’re going to be starting hopefully this month. It’ll take us about probably 60 days to get done what they want us to do, so maybe sometime in March or April we should be able to open our second house.”

The Evers House also started its own podcast. They hope to educate the community with their conversations and end the stigma surrounding addiction.

“It’s being released January 10th and it’ll be on Spotify, YouTube, I set up an account for iTunes,” The Evers House Case Manager Jennifer Cosson said. “We’re constantly looking for things to promote recovery and educate people on what it really is and what it really looks like,” said McClellan.

To learn more about The Evers House and their mission, click here.