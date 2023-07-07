PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Evers House is at risk of shutting its doors temporarily.

The house was founded by Cathy McClellan in 2017, and it’s a faith-based, non-profit, sober living program where women can lead healthy lifestyles and learn to live independently in sobriety.

“We’re basically the step before the real world. It’s the real world but with a life vest, a safety jacket,” said Evers House Case Manager Jennifer Cosson.

Cosson said the owner’s looking to sell the property, and finding a new home has been a challenging task.

“They think of bad people, not women who are taking the steps that they need to change their life for themselves and their families. They just think of the stigma around addiction and I think that that’s been our biggest problem.”

The lease ends in September, giving the women little time to relocate.

“Women would be displaced,” said Cosson. “We make a difference in this community and it would be really sad if this happens. We’ve helped over 300 women. We have a seven out of ten success rate, so what we’re doing matters.”

Finding a new home is essential for the program’s success. The women say it’s changed their lives.

“I’ve watched women come in that were so broken between addiction, between domestic violence,” said Evers House resident April Lawson. “I’ve watched women go from thinking they’re zero to walking out feeling like a hundred.”

