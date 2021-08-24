The City of Panama City takes next steps in Breezy Lane project

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City is moving forward with repairs to 23rd Street Plaza also known as Breezy Lane near Publix.

Tuesday, City Commissioners awarded a bid to replace the current pipes with box culvert pipes.

These are much more durable and long lasting.

But opening the road to drivers is still far off. Johnny Sims, the city’s Public Works Director, said they must complete an environmental and historic preservation review of that area before rebuilding the road.

“That’s the reason why we could rush breezy and get it under construction but we are waiting on the environmental assessment from FEMA until we can give the go-ahead to build,” Sims said.

The city says once they are finished with the pipe repair it will provide better drainage for the entire area.

This will cost the city around $600 thousand.