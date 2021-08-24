The City of Panama City has no plans to pull permits for upcoming events

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — As the beach continues to cancel those high profile events – on the other side of the bridge, The City of Panama City has no intentions of pulling permits for upcoming events.

Within the next month the city is planning to host Oktoberfest Downtown, The Seafood Festival in St. Andrews and more.

They say their events are on a much smaller scale than the beaches.

The city released a statement saying:

“The City of Panama City continues to approve permits for special events and encourages event organizers to implement appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols, such as hosting gatherings outdoors, following social distancing and providing masks and hand sanitizer to attendees. The city is following the same recommendations for city-sponsored events.

Within Bay County and Panama City, there are multiple options available to receive a vaccine as well as the new site for the monoclonal antibody treatment. The city continues to encourage citizens to discuss with their doctor the best way to protect their family from the virus.”