PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — While the sky may have been a bit grey, it ended up being bright and colorful early Saturday morning in Bay County.

The Calvary of Panama City hosted a 5K color run to help support Panama City’s Pregnancy Resource Center.

Two hundred and forty runners were sprayed with color as they ran the course around the Bay County courthouse.

This is the first time the two non-profits have teamed up to hold the event.

All the proceeds from Saturday go to the Pregnancy Resource Center. The program’s Executive Director Patty Adams said without help from the Calvary and other local organizations the center wouldn’t be able to stay open.

“It’s going to be able to keep our doors open for one year this year as 40 years for life for the Pregnancy Resource Center,” Adamas said. “We’ve been doing this for two years in Bay County. And the churches, the businesses, and individuals that have been supporting us for 40 years have kept our doors open even during Hurricane Michael.”

The Pregnancy Resource Center provides information and resources to pregnant women who otherwise may not be able to afford it.

Officials estimate $2,000 was raised Saturday all of which will go to the Pregnancy Resource Center.