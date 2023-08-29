PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Barbara W. Nelson Fine Arts Center was filled with musical performances and art to celebrate its grand opening.

After 2 years of construction, students and community members are eager to use the facility.

“We’re always looking for a venue for our kids to be showcased,” said Bay High School Principal Blythe Carpenter. “For them to be able to now be showcased in our own building on our own campus is a big deal.”

The facility costs nearly $15 million. Over $7 million was donated by the Nelson family to help build the center. The money also helped build the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School. The Nelsons are strong supporters of public education and are known for their service in the community.

“The Nelson family has deep roots in this community, and they’ve always been very giving in their resources,” said Bay District Schools superintendent Mark McQueen. “It’s the amazing commitment of one family that has had such an impact on this community. It certainly is a very tangible donation that has helped to contribute to this day.”

The opening of the fine arts center means more to the community than just having a state-of-the-art facility at their disposal. After the Martin Theater was destroyed in Hurricane Michael nearly 5 years ago, fine arts enthusiasts haven’t had a place to perform or practice their craft. The facility will host community events as well.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this day and where we have come from. The tragedy of Hurricane Michael to the triumph of the grand opening of this beautiful, beautiful building,” said McQueen.

The Fine Arts Center’s first performance, Spongebob Squarepants the Musical, will debut at the end of October.