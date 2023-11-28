PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Beach Dr. pathway project took a strange turn of events at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.

On Tuesday morning, prior to the meeting’s 8 am start, commissioners agreed to add an agenda item regarding the conduct of Mayor Rohan.

The commission probed into an Appropriation Project Request form (APR) that Rohan discussed with Rep. Griff Griffitts on November 13th. The form proposed that the state reallocate the $8 million reserved for the Beach Dr. pathway to the MLK Center. The commission was slated to discuss and vote on whether to ask the State about a possible appropriation on November 14th, a day after Rohan approached Rep. Griffitts.

The filled form was discovered when Rohan sent a copy from his personal email to his government email.

Rohan claims two residents approached him about the form after the commission repeatedly asserted that an appropriation was improbable. On November 10th, Sen. Jay Trumbull told the mayor in an email that “any appropriations for capital outlay projects can only be used for the purpose designated in the General Appropriations Act.”

Rohan claim one of those residents took the liberty to fill out the form herself, saying “They actually filled the form out and sent it to me and asked them if I would meet them at Representative Griffith’s office so we could discuss the form.”

The resident-filled form was supposedly done incorrectly, according to Rohan. He says that version of the document was marked with corrections by the State Office. The commission asked why that version wasn’t submitted to public record and if he could provide that copy. Rohan said he doesn’t have it anymore.

“I don’t have the original, I threw it away,” Rohan said.

Commissioners began to grill the Mayor for his actions, alleging that he brought a fraudulent document to a state office and that he destroyed evidence.

“Creating a government document like that was ultimately something that would have had to come from our staff, our attorney’s office, and our City Manager’s office. So the fact that it was created without anyone’s knowledge and all of those things was concerning and rightfully so,” Commissioner Josh Street said.

The Mayor contests that he did nothing wrong and that he was simply addressing the desire of his constituents. During an exchange with Commissioner Street, he mockingly asked, “Why don’t you go ahead and spank me, OK?”

Street responded, saying, “I think you would enjoy it, Mr. Mayor.”

Street later apologized for his statement both during the meeting and in an interview with News 13.

Commissioner Brian Grainger subsequently motioned to bring the matter to the Florida Ethics Commission. They agreed to instead consult the matter with Allen Norton & Blue, P.A., a Tallahassee-based law firm. At the next commission meeting, City Attorney Nevin Zimmerman will present the findings of that consultation, where commissioners will determine how to proceed.