PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Having a baby is a special time for any family, but pregnancies don’t always end with a baby to take home.

Junior League of Panama City’s Helping Hearts committee puts together memory boxes year-round to give to grieving families who have experienced late-term pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or infant loss in Bay County.

The box contains helpful bereavement resources from the Healthy Start Coalition of Bay, Gulf, and Franklin counties and room for the baby’s keepsakes. It also comes with a teddy bear.

Throughout the month of October, which is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, the organization is hosting a Teddy Bear Drive to ensure their boxes are complete with a teddy bear.

The drive is near and dear to Junior League of Panama City member Bridget Odum. She received a memory box last year following the death of her son, Reid.

Reid was born with a pre-existing condition. Odum said he was a fighter but sadly passed away nearly a month after he was born.

She said the box and teddy bear provided comfort to her and her two-year-old son when his baby brother didn’t come home from the hospital.

“He sleeps with this bear, he plays with this bear,” said Odum. “To me, it’s very special.”

If you’d like to donate a bear, you can do so by choosing one off this Amazon wish list or you can make a monetary donation of $25.00 on Junior League of Panama City’s website.

To donate a bear in honor of a specific child or family, please provide the baby’s name, family’s name, and email address in the notes section so that they may be notified of your donation.

Click here to learn more about this service project and fundraiser.