PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than five years of dormancy, there will soon be a lot of activity at the old St. Andrews School.

Destination Panama City is putting out an invitation to bid on the project to rebuild the facility.

Built-in 1926, the old St. Andrews School is a landmark. For 92 years, thousands of children passed through its doors to get an education.

Then Hurricane Michael hit in 2018, heavily damaging the schoolhouse. The school district didn’t have the money to restore it to its historical standards.

It’s been tough for locals to see the facility deteriorate.

“They’re just sitting there and standing there molder away,” St. Andrews School alumnus and neighbor Lloyd Julian Bullock said. “I’m sure the inside of it is terrible because they cleaned it out after the hurricane, but they haven’t fixed anything.”

But that’s about to change.

After a series of trades, Bay County now has the school. They’re leasing it to Destination Panama City who is spearheading the preservation efforts.

“This will be a venue and a point of pride for the St. Andrew’s neighborhood,” President and CEO of Destination Panama City Jennifer Vigil said. “We’ll have creative and cultural arts. It’ll be a maker space. There’s including a small amphitheater for community performances.”

The 3.8 acres of land will also include an eating area, a sculpture garden, public bathrooms, and a pavilion where the friends of Governor Stone can continue restoring the historic sailboat.

The TDC anticipates the project will cost between $4 million and $6 million.

Part of it will come from the historic preservation grant fund.

“There are really strict guidelines on that of keeping the historic relevance and significance of the school,” Vigil said. “As part of that grant, we’re required to make sure that we pass all construction documents and plans.”

Residents they’re happy to see the piece of history preserved.

“The fact that it’s going to stay historical but yet kind of be modernized to fit the fit the needs of the community now just I couldn’t be happier about it,” Bay County resident Brad Stephens said.

Tourist Development Council officials said they hope to begin construction by next summer. And they hope to have the project finished by the school’s centennial year in 2026.