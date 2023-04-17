PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Transportation is planning a flyover to improve safety and traffic flow on Highway 98 and 231, but they are asking the Tally-Ho to relocate and the owner isn’t ready to give up his space.



“I think it’s ahead of its time, but it is necessary and it’s going to hurt a lot of businesses in that area. Some of the businesses are excited because they really don’t have a business, but mine has been there since, it’s been 74 years,” Tally-Ho Owner Johnny Branch said.

Branch claims FDOT isn’t giving him enough money to move.

“They want it, but they don’t want to pay me for the business value,” Branch said. “So they’re taking 100% of the land with their new plans and they don’t have to pay me for any business value, just the real estate. Well, the real estate’s not very valuable.”

Branch stated they are still negotiating with FDOT and it may be two years before they actually pick up and move locations.

Branch hopes to keep his doors open as they relocate.

“I don’t know I would like to stay there as long as possible because people know where it’s at. It works. We make it, our customers make it work for them,” Branch said. “It’s a real small lot. Nothing else could ever go there because it’s so small, but by working together and having our employees really know what they’re doing, we get the food out and get it to them.”

Branch said he’s not so much worried about locals finding his new location, but more about tourists tracking him down.

“We have so many customers that come down here and they’re coming from Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and they come down here once a year and they know where Tally-Ho is now, but how in the world do I communicate or advertise to them that we’re moving to our new location?” Branch said.

The Florida Department of Transportation has bought 22 of 150 properties.

However, the state hasn’t allocated funding to construct the project.

They hope to acquire it over the next five years.