PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Suzuki Marine Research and Development Integration Center in Panama City is now open for business.

“This commitment of Suzuki Marine to move their North American headquarters from California to Tampa, where they’re putting their research and testing facility for North America right here in Panama City,” Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.

The facility will be home to all the global corporation’s future innovations.

“When we have a new product, a new engine, fantastic,” Lead of Marketing and Events for Suzuki Connor Fichtner said. “That’s a big as we can get. But we can also do small incremental improvements that may change, you know, for noticing something that needs a little bit of differences or something to improve it.”

Suzuki first proposed the idea of building the new facility in Bay County in 2017.

“We have direct access to the bay but also have the ability to go out in the ocean,” Fichtner said. “So if we want to get bigger, heavier waves or anything like that, we have the ability to it’s a really unique environment that we can test our products on. So Panama City was a really special place for us to do that.”

Shortly after reaching an agreement, Hurricane Michael hit the area.

However, it didn’t derail Suzuki’s plans.

“They stuck with us, they helped us recover from the hurricane,” President of Bay Economic Development Alliance Becca Hardin said. “And even through two years of COVID, they were able to build this beautiful R&D center and they’re committed to Bay County there’s not many companies that you can say wo

Suzuki hired local companies to build their $25 million facility.

The new facility will also create about two dozen new high-paying jobs, and other benefits to the local economy.

“This activity that just brings tourists, but also brings a lot of family recreation to the market,” Patronis said. “So anyway, incredibly excited for their commitment, their investment in a long-term relationship with the state of Florida.”

Suzuki joins marine corporations Mercury and Mocamo with major Bay County operations.