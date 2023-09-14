PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Bay County has one of the highest suicide rates in Florida, significantly higher than the state average. Mental health professionals are trying to raise awareness of the issue this month, which is national suicide prevention month.

Suicide can be a difficult discussion. Suicide prevention month opens the door to having those conversations. and removing some of the negative connotations of mental health issues.

“I think that there’s still a really big stigma around mental health and suicide, and it’s just a really great reason to bring awareness to it,” said Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital Adolescent Therapist Bryana Villalobos.

People struggling with mental health issues and considering suicide, generally display warning signs.

“A lot of times they’re going to you’re going to see changes in behavior. Are they withdrawing? So, they’re not reaching out. They’re not talking to people. Changes in appetite and sleep. There’s going to be things that they say,” Villalobos said.

“If I wasn’t here, would anyone even miss me? Or you wouldn’t miss me if i wasn’t around? Or someone who’s constantly talking about death and dying,” said Life Management Center Director of Marketing and Public Relations Kristina Williams.

Being aware of available resources, like on-demand crisis interventions, is just as important as spotting the warning signs.

“We have 24-hour screeners available for someone who’s struggling. And that mobile response team is such a great resource because they can go into the home or wherever the person is,” said Williams.

In 2022, Life Management’s mobile response team handled 1200 different calls. 561 ended in successful baker act diversions.

“303 of them were for kids and schools because they also work with kids not just adults,” said Williams.

Mental health professionals stress that, if you or a loved one is struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide, there is help.

You can contact the suicide and crisis lifeline at 9-8-8

“It’s okay to not be okay. And that asking for help is a sign of strength,” said Williams.

A local support group called Suicide Prevention Awareness Response and Education, or S.P.A.R.E., is sponsoring its 11th annual Bridge of hope awareness walk.

It takes place on Sept. 16 Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Leslie Porter park in Lynn Haven.