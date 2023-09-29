PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The latest statistics show Bay County’s suicide rate is 25% higher than the state average.

Community leaders are trying to reduce those tragic numbers, holding a suicide awareness summit at the FSU Panama City campus on Friday.

“I would say that your life matters, that your story is not over, and that we need you here,” Estefania Scully said.

Scully is a suicide attempt survivor.

Scully and others spoke at a Suicide Awareness Summit Friday, hoping to normalize the conversation around suicide.

“Other people will start to open up about their stories, love someone,” Keynote Speaker Anne Moss Rogers said. “They love someone they’ve struggled with themselves. So if you open up and talk about it first or if you see someone struggling, don’t hesitate to ask the question, are you thinking of suicide?”

And there were others who shared their struggle.

“No one ever called me one ever did anything,” one speaker said.

They also shared words of encouragement.

“Everybody has value every single person has value no matter what they’ve been through or what has happened to them we all have value,” one speaker said.

Rogers talked about losing her son Charles to suicide in 2015.

“My son didn’t show signs that I recognized then,” Rogers said.

Rogers now dedicates her life to helping others recognize the signs she says she missed.

“If you know, someone is going through a lot of stuff. You ask them, listen, and I don’t mean applying solutions,” Roger said. “Again, we go back to listen more and lecture less.”

Each speaker stressed the importance of reaching out.

Click here for suicide prevention resources.