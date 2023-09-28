PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of Dean Bozeman High School students are hoping to educate people during September’s National Disaster Preparedness Month.

The Future Farmers of America ambassadors make videos and do presentations on topics like disaster preparedness, teaching people what to do in case of an emergency. Today, they demonstrated how to make what’s known as a “bug-out” bag.

It’s an emergency bag containing essential survival materials like freeze-dried meals, water, knives, and more. Students say everyone should have a bug-out bag in their home or car so they’re ready when disaster strikes.

“You never know what the weather has in store or what’s coming our way,” said Future Farmers of America High School President Tyler Clements. “You could be asked to evacuate in 5 minutes, like in California when they had the fires, and if we had we had our hurricane or a tornado can become and you could have a 5 minutes notice.”

Materials in the bag may vary based on where you live and what type of disasters you’ll most likely face.