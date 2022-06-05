PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local business celebrated its birthday in a big way.

History Class Brewing Company hosted its second-annual carnival-themed birthday party Sunday afternoon.

“Every year, our birthday party is kind of like a carnival, so we like to have lots of games,” event organizer Fontella Thompson said. “Right now we have baseball. We have the famous dunk tank, where professional boxers and coaches from Downtown Boxing Club are getting dunked.”

Thompson also said the event featured activities for kids and adults alike, from cotton candy to axe throwing.

The fun fest also supported the Science and Discovery Center of Northwest Florida. All of the proceeds went to the museum.

“We worked with them in the past,” event organizer Jessica Moore said. “They were one of our Pouring Love campaigns here. We raise money every other month for a group. We decided we love them. They have a great atmosphere and what they do and we love it, so we decided to use them again, raise money.”

Event organizers said the past two years have been incredible for the business.

“We’ve had an amazing two years,” Thompson said. “We opened up in 2020. Some people thought, ‘Wow, what’s gonna happen?’ But it has been wonderful since the day we opened our doors, and that’s just because of this community right here. These people that want to support and they want to see downtown keep growing, and that’s what we’re here for. We just love it.”

History Class Brewing Company is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.